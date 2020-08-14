Abia Warriors have confirmed the signing of Nigerian goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo from Sunshine FC Akure.

The club made the announcement via its verified Twitter account on Friday.

“We’re excited to announce the signing of OLORUNLEKE OJO from SunshineFCAkure,” Abia Warriors wrote.

Olorunleke Ojo started playing football at a tender age.





He was signed into his first club, now-defunct Voice of Nigeria FC where he was given an opportunity to play.

In 2015, he was signed to Giwa F.C., during that period he was also enlisted into the U20 World Cup list for 2015 to play for the Nigerian national team.

In 2016 he was signed into the Kano Pillars F.C. and later that year he was sold to Sunshine Stars F.C.

While playing with Sunshine Stars he made it known that he was open to a move to any club.

In April 2017 he successfully moved to Akwa United F.C.

During the Aiteo Cup in 2017 playing for Akwa United, he was awarded the MVP award and best goalkeeper for the Aiteo Cup.[11][12][13]

In 2018, he returned Sunshine Stars F.C.