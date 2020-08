Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Tunez drops a new record titled ‘Pami’ featuring some of the very best of Nigeria’s industry heavyweight musicians.

Thy include: Star Boy label boss Wizkid, YBNL star singer Adekunle Gold the current talented music wave Omah Lay.

This collaboration is already going to be a hit, from the quality of musicians on the ‘Pami’ video produced by Blaise Beatz.

Watch it here.