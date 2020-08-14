NBA team Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Jim Boylen, according to a statement released Friday.

The organisation said a formal coaching search will begin immediately.

“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas said in the statement.

“This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organisation and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise.”





The 55 year-old Boylen was appointed head coach of the Bulls in 2018, his second appointment as head coach after University of Utah.

He was in Utah between 2007 to 2011 and was fired on March 12, 2011.

Boylen before then had spent over a decade serving as assistant coach to several NBA and NCAA teams.