Business Day newspaper has apologised to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after it discovered that it published a fake news against him in an online publication.

The newspaper also said it had sent a letter of apology to the Vice President after it pulled down the story from its website.

Business Day said, “On 9th August 2020, businessday.ng published a story titled “Ex APC spokesman asks Buhari to probe Osinbajo, AuGF over alleged N10bn withdrawal from TSA.”

“That story failed to meet the editorial standards of Business Day Newspaper, as we have since discovered that the story was baseless, unfounded and unsupported by any factual substance.





“We have already disabled the links to the story and hereby retract it completely and unreservedly.

“Business Day apologises to His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers for the unwarranted inconvenience and embarrassment the publication has occasioned.

“We hold the Vice President in very high esteem and appreciate his enormous worthy and enviable achievements in the private sector as a respected Professor of Law – of multiple decades standing and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, amongst others; and the worthy and enviable strides he has made in public service as the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos and presently Vice President of Nigeria.

“We hereby convey our sincere, profound and unstinted apology for allowing our newspaper to be used as a platform by which the said news item was conveyed. The said publication is highly regretted by us and we urge our esteemed readers and the general public not to ascribe or attach our reputation for disseminating accurate information that we expect the public to trust to it.

“A letter conveying our unreserved apology has since been sent to the Vice President,” Business Day said.