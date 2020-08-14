Multiple award winning Nigerian super star singer Burna Boy is out with his 5th album entitled ‘Twice As Tall’ coming after his African Giant Album.

The 29 year old hit maker and ‘Wonderful’ crooner has dropped a single ‘Real Life’ featuring Stormzy of the new body of work ‘Twice As Tall’

Writing about the album, he wrote:

Honestly, no title cause I wanted the art to speak for itself, this album was a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same. I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off. Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen. 🦍 #TWICEASTALL

Pull up like “Surprise, surprise it’s the President”

Can’t you see that I’m in my element?

I might just decide to slide on my enemies

I go along on a glide for the hell of it

I bring a different vibe when I’m steppin’ in

If a nigga ain’t right, I’m correcting him

Everybody know for sure, I’ma take it there

So cross your T’s and dot your I’s when you’re messaging

I never subscribe to guys on the internet

Living for the clout, telling lies to the press again

Better don’t take me for the fool I ain’t never been

Don’t bother with lies, I’m wise when I’m checkin’ in

I’m redirecting dem back to the sender men

Then you go see reality, go start arresting dem

Be like say dem no hear when I was telling dem

Life real, I ain’t never like the rest of them