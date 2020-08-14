Quique Setien is gone as Barcelona coach after the 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Friday in the UCL quarter-finals.

Fabrizio Romano, a prominent sports writer said the decision is inevitable.

And it will be relayed any moment from now.

“Barcelona have already decided to sack Quique Setién after the terrible defeat against Bayern Münich. He’ll not be the manager on next season”, Romano wrote on Twitter.





Setien, a Spanish veteran, became the Barcelona coach in January.

But under his watch, Real Madrid snatched LaLiga from Barcelona after football returned.

He has now failed to redeem the Spanish giants image in European football.

Barcelona’s 8-2 drubbing by Bayern has all-but ended Setien’s hopes of being at the Camp Nou next season.

Recently, megastar Lionel Messi, 33, publicly criticised Barca’s “weak” and “erratic” football after seeing Madrid win the title.