By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian singer and actor cum politician, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W has explained why fans should not compare musicians as to who is greater because some are doing better than others.

The 39-year-old made this known in a tweet on Friday, acknowledging that Burna Boy’s work does not mean fans must put Wizkid, Davido, or anyone else down.

“Dear fans, please note: Acknowledging @burnaboy’s unquestionable greatness doesn’t mean we must bring up (or put down) Wiz, David or anyone else. And vice versa,” he tweeted.





This is coming hours after Burna boy dropped his latest album and started comparing him with Wizkid and Davido who are yet to release any album this year.