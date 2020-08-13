Nollywood filmmaker, director, film actress and producer Toyin Abraham and her hubby Kolawole Ajeyemi are proud parents as their son Ireoluwa clocked 1 today.

The couple who got married in a traditional ceremony in 2019, announced the arrival of their baby boy in the same year with a lot of controversy surrounding their union.

In a caption on social media, Toyin wrote: Just like yesterday,12 months after🙏🙏😍😍

Can you believe IREOLUWA is starting a business of his own soon? Its educational, interesting and addictive. You will love it.

Abraham was formerly married to actor Adeniyi Johnson, but the union ended sadly.