Nollywood actress and diva, Tonto Dikeh has gotten a new appointment from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

She has been appointed as the new Director, Social & Empowerment of Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS).

Dikeh disclosed this on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She wrote: “Today, shortly after my TV live interview on post covid-19 women empowerment to mark the 2020 International Youth Day.





“I was presented to Mr Polycarp Shambo, the Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF) in Abuja by the Director General, Mr Obinna Nwaka and the Secretary General, Yerima Aminu Isa as the new Director, Social & Empowerment of Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS).

“The meeting was brief as a result of PTF briefing which he must attend.

“I was really impressed meeting with a very brilliant, supportive and dedicated man working in the Presidency.”

The 35-year-old actress has been empowering indigent Nigerians with foodstuff and other items since the beginning of Coronavirus lockdown, through The Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

