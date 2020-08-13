By Daniels Ekugo

Stallion Bajaj has revealed in Lagos, Nigeria that the firm will be flagging off what it described as the “First Keke Rally In Nigeria’’.

Comprised of five“Keke Rally Drivers’’, security agents, among others, the exercise which kicked off at Ijesha, Lagos State, is expected to cover 5,000 kilometres driving through 28 cities in sixteen states across the country.

The team is also scheduled to visit identified cultural sites in a comprehensive exercise designed to prove that“Bajaj drives faster and last longer’’





From the Lagos as starting point, the rally will cover Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abiya and Rivers.

Other states to witness the road show are Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun states, just as the team will all through the durable drive of 5000 kilometres be spreading the message of being responsible and maintaining hygiene to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The convoy is also scheduled to visit identified cultural sites in the states as a comprehensive exercise designed to celebrate Nigeria‘s history and its deep-rooted indigenous culture. It was explained that the keke‘s journey to these sites and the background stories, would help connect young Nigerians to their rich heritage.

Speaking at at the dealer launch, Managing Director, Stallion Auto Keke Ltd, Manish Rohtagi, said Bajaj is the pioneer keke brand in Nigeria that is well known for its durability, speed and overall performance and is loved by millions.

He assured that the new distributorship would bring immense value to the dealers, fleet owners, riders and consumers, stressing that Stallion’s advantage lies in its decentalised operation and quicker decision-making, which will help drive operating efficiency.

“The business is expected to grow at a much faster rate as Stallion will actively push for the adoption of keke by existing partners and the customer ecosystem. It will bring differentiated customer service, and ease of spare part availability through its existing footprints in the auto industry,“ Rhotagi remarked in an interaction with the motoring press at the event.

The Managing Director also disclosed that plans were underway to engage more dealers across the country and provide first class after-sales support aimed at quick service within four hours, rider training schools and rider and mechanic empowerment programmes.

Stallion Bajaj boasts a network of sales and service outlets in 96 locations spread across Nigeria and will add 30 more exclusive and MFS {multi franchisee services} outlets by the end of 2020, taking the count to 126.The areas of focus would be Ilorin, Yola, Warri, Benin, Yenogoa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Lokoja and Bauchi.