By Jethro Ibileke

There was pandemonium on Thursday, when hoodlums attacked Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy, at Apana Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The attackers were said to have shot sporadically and hurled stones at the convoy of Obaseki.

Apana ward 10 is the ward of former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





The attack temporarily stalled the Governor’s convoy who was on a ward-to-ward campaign tour at Apana market square.

A combined team of security personnel and vigilante groups, repelled the hoodlums who allegedly shot sporadically.

Also, the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who is an indigene of the area, was said to have jumped out of his SUV and gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

It would be recalled that the PDP campaign council had suspended its ward-to-ward rally earlier scheduled for 10 and 11 August 2020, due to security reports of alleged plan attack.

Addressing members of PDP and supporters at Apana village square, Obaseki recalled several attempts had been made to stop his re-election through violence means.

“As we were coming here you heard what happened. They went to hire thugs and began to shoot to prevent us from coming here.

“On September 19, 2020, use your PVCs to pepper them. Ward 10 is a special Ward. These election is special. It will show between who is in charge of politics in Edo State,” he said.