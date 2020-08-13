A jilted man has axed his estranged wife to death and then hung himself in a bizarre manner in Zimbabwe.

The jilted man from Gweru was said to have hung himself after fatally axing his estranged wife once on the neck following a dispute over suspected infidelity.

iHarare reports that Patience Matura, 22 received a love text message on her cell phone, which angered her estranged husband leading to a misunderstanding that turned violent.

Surprisingly even after a neighbour had spent two hours counseling the troubled couple, Pride Hove (30), still went on to axe Patience once on the neck before hanging himself with a rope from a roof truss at his lodgings.





Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the deaths of Hove and his estranged wife Matura who were on separation.

It was suspected that on Monday at around 2am, Hove’s landlord, Mr. Phiri, also his uncle was in Masvingo when he called his neighbour, Mr. Mavhunduka requesting that he checked on the couple since he had heard that they were having a domestic dispute.

“Mr. Mavhunduka allegedly proceeded to the house to try to solve the dispute. The dispute was started when Pride Hove allegedly saw some text messages in Patience Matura’s phone and suspected that she was having an affair with someone,” said Insp Goko.

Mr. Mavhunduka returned to his place of residence after two hours of trying to counsel the couple to no avail. Concerned about the domestic dispute, Mr. Phiri decided to travel to Gweru to handle the dispute.

“Upon arrival, he saw Hove’s body hanging from the roof truss through the window of the dining room and immediately proceeded to Gweru Central Police to make a report. He didn’t enter the house since all doors were locked. Police officers attended the scene,” said Insp Goko.

The lifeless body of Hove was found hanging from the ceiling. When the police officers proceeded to one of the bedrooms they also found Matura lifeless body laying on the floor in a pool of blood with an axe on her neck.