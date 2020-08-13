Ogun State Government says it has paid a total of N5.017bn to about 12,191 pensioners captured in its database under the non-contributory pension scheme between January and June this year.

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local Government Pensions, Mrs. Irene Folasade Kokumo said this before members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs led by Hon. Akeem Balogun at the ongoing 2020 budget appraisal held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Kokumo said the bureau which was poised to making life more abundant for retirees through effective coordination and prompt payment of monthly pensions, had compiled all outstanding gratuities and death pensions till date.

Explaining that the contributory pension scheme which commenced in 2008 in line with the State Pension Reform Law, 2006, was amended in 2013, the Permanent Secretary noted that a total number of 6,872 workers were projected to retire on Transition Pensions Scheme, while 16,527 were scheduled to retire on contributory pension scheme which would be fully operational in the State by July, 2025.





On the 2020 budget of the Bureau, Kokumo said N4.9m was expended on capital projects which included the launching of a portal for pensioners, especially those abroad to upload their documents for assessment among other infrastructural projects.

In another development, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape equally defended the 2020 budget performance of the Ministry with an assurance that the Ministry would continue to elicit effective management of the chieftaincy institution, hence the need to strategise towards establishing Chieftaincy Tribunal to address litigations on Chieftaincy matters in the State.

Afuape explained that the proposed quasi-judicial body was aimed at mediating in chieftaincy disputes, towards resolving all pending litigations on chieftaincy matters to further uphold the revered status of the traditional institution in the State.