Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria increased on Wednesday to 47,743, after NCDC announced 453 new cases.

Just like on Tuesday, Lagos retained the top of the daily leaderboard with 113 cases.

The FCT came second with 72 cases and Plateau third with 59.

There was no change in the death toll as NCDC retained the fatality tally of 956 published on Tuesday.





However 334 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 33,943.

Here is the breakdown of cases state by state:

Lagos-113

FCT-72

Plateau-59

Enugu-55

Kaduna-38

Ondo-32

Osun-26

Ebonyi-20

Ogun-9

Delta-8

Borno-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Oyo-5

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Ekiti-1

47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths

And here also the cumulative picture: