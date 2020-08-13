It is going to be a whole new beginning for Nigerian rapper, writer, motivational speaker and content creator Eva Alordiah as she adds a new age.

Alordiah who is an entertainer, make-up artist and entrepreneur is considered one of the best female rappers in the country. She dishes out social media content on her page and makes cool cash from the process.

Eva, born to Nigerian parents from Delta State, got introduced to music by her mother, who listened to musical recordings from the 1970s and 1980s.

The South South native has won several awards including one Nigeria Entertainment Award from 4 nominations, one Eloy Award, and one YEM award from 2 nominations.





Her debut EP, titled The GIGO E.P, was released for free digital download on 20 November 2011. She turned 31 today.