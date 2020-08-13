By Abankula

A beautiful Nigerian lady Immaculate Okochu has been crushed to death in Lagos by a truck just hours after she posted an ominous note on her Facebook page.

Okochu, who was planning to wed in October, was the store manager of Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria in Apapa.

On 11 August, she plastered several photos of herself and wrote: “Been a while you saw me”.





It proved to be her dreamy way of saying goodbye, like Jesus of Nazareth.

Her last post before then was on 6 July when she offered some apparels for sale and asked her fans to DM her.

On 12 August, she also posted a selfie, wearing a yellow dress as she left her home.

She didn’t return home.

Her Facebook page has been inundated with condolences by her fans and relations.

Idongesit Obot wrote: “Hmmmmmmm it’s really well o, rest in peace dear, only God can console your family, I don’t know you, but I heard the incident yesterday from my friend ..

What a life!!!!!!”.

Tozzmann Young Flex also wrote: Rest In Peace Immaculate Okochu.

Okochu, from Ebu in Delta state lived in Apapa, before her death.

She went to Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior High School and later Yaba College of Technology.

She joined Coldstone Creamery in October 2017.