Nollywood actor Zubby Michael took to Instagram to pen an in inspirational message to his 2 million plus fans after sharing a photo of himself.

He wrote: Inner peace is priceless #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup

Azubuike Michael Egwu professionally known as Zubby Michael is a Nigerian movie producer and film maker. His debut movie was ‘Missing Rib.’

The 35 year old Anambra native is known for his role in Three Windows where he played the lead role, Royal Storm and Professional Lady.



