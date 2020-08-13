Rema 

Mavin Records singer,  Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has expressed his desire to have a wife who would be making romantic videos with him.

The 20-year-old singer shared a lovely video of a family doing the ‘woman challenge’ on his Instagram with a caption that says he needs to have a partner for videos like such.

“I need a wife to make these kinda videos with 😍❤️ #womanchallenge,” he wrote.

Hours after sharing the post, some of his fans asked him to marry Nimiie, the girl he took on a date some time ago.