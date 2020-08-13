The Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu, has urged health facilities yet to complete the renewal of their online registration with the Agency to do so in order to avoid being sanctioned.

Idowu, who gave the advice on Wednesday at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, disclosed that the Agency, at its Board last meeting in March 2020, decided to shift the deadline for the online renewal of registration from the initial date of 31st May to 31st July 2020, as well as put on hold the increment in the registration renewal fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic impact on business owners.

She explained that all healthcare facilities in the State are required by law to register with the Agency and renew their registration annually, adding that any facility that fails to renew its license within the stipulated period is operating illegally and will attract appropriate sanctions.

“If a facility does not renew its registration within the stipulated period, then it means it is not registered, therefore, it is operating illegally”, she stated.





The Executive Secretary hinted that the e-platform created by the State government is aimed at helping facility owners to renew their licenses online to reduce physical contact during the Coronavirus pandemic.

She, therefore, enjoined owners of such facilities across the State to take advantage of the HEFAMAA e-portal to complete their registration renewal online and keep abreast of the programmes and activities of the Agency.

Idowu assured that the Agency will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that operators of health facilities in the State and the public at large are in possession of the right information to achieve the vision of the present administration in delivering quality healthcare services to Lagosians.