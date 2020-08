By Taiwo Okanlawon

There has been a fire outbreak in Guinness warehouse at Wempco road, close to Oluwole Estate Ogba area of Lagos State on Thursday morning.

The cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained as at the time of

filing this report, but eyewitness told P.M News that the fire started

sometime around 2am this morning.

IMG_6020

Fire authorities are on ground and the outbreak has been put under control as at 7am.