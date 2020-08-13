Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the passing of the late Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker as a great loss to the State and Nigeria as a whole.

Coker passed away on Wednesday in Lagos after a brief illness at the age of 97.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday said the late Folarin Coker was one of the front-runners in the race towards making Lagos a leading State in Nigeria and the West Africa sub region.

The Governor said the late Coker’s contributions to the State’s public service as Permanent Secretary in different ministries were exemplary. He said the late administrator effectively combined work and social life in a way that impacted the State positively.





He said: “the late Folarin Coker lived a very good life. His demise, though a great loss to our dear State, should be celebrated. He served Lagos meritoriously as a public servant in various capacities, contributing his quota to the growth narratives of Lagos.”

“The late Chief Coker was also a socialite of note. I remember that as a young man, I always admired his candour whenever he spoke at social gatherings. He was a representation of the true spirit of Lagos.”

“His service to our dear State as Permanent Secretary took him to various ministries such as Education; Youth, Sports and Social Development, Trade, Mines and Natural Resources as well as the ministry of information and tourism, where he contributed meaningfully to the better and bigger Lagos narrative.”

“I pray for his soul to find peace with his creator. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.’’