By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Baba Eto of Lagos and Yorubaland, Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker has died on Wednesday night at the age of 97 after a brief illness.

The death of the elder statesman was announced in a statement released by the family on Thursday.

The statement was signed by the deceased's eldest child, Folorunsho Coker who is the Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and former commissioner for tourism arts and culture under former Lagos governor Akinwumi Ambode.





“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of appreciation to Almighty God that we announce the translation to eternal glory of our beloved father, grandfather, uncle and patriot Chief (Elderman) Nathaniel Folarin Coker OON. He died comfortably and peacefully in his sleep in Lagos on the 12th of August 2020 at the ripe old age of 97 years,” the statement read.

“His was a life so beautifully lived which deserves to be beautifully remembered. He dutifully and meritoriously served his state and country in his lifetime, and we, his family are very proud of his life and service.

“We are comforted by the fact that his good name is worth more than gold and that his memory will always be a blessing to each and every one of us all. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Folarin Coker was born on the 22nd of July 1923, and was the pioneer Permanent Secretary Lagos State. A prominent socialite and high chief in Lagos who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State, Coker was a renowned socialite. He was also Bobagunwa of Igede-Ekiti.

The Lagos State Government named the Lagos State Clinic in Alausa after him.