Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was not detained by the DSS after honouring the agency’s invitation on Wednesday.

He was questioned for about seven hours and asked to go home.

Mailafia was invited by the secret police after he alleged that one of the serving governors in Nigeria is a Boko Haram commander.

He was reacting to the incessant killings in southern Kaduna.





Mailafia went to the Jos office of the DSS, in company of his wife, Margaret and lawyers, including Pius Akubo; Plateau State Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Bawa; Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, among others.

He arrived there at about 12.35pm.

Placard carrying members of various socio-cultural organisations from the Middle Belt, also followed him to the DSS office.

After his release, Mailafia said he was treated with respect and decorum during the period of interrogation.

He noted that all the killings in Southern Kaduna and other states in the country must stop with immediate effect.

According to Mailafia, every Nigerian child, from Daura, Katsina, Manchok to Zaria and other places are his children.

He added that he was not talking politics, that the struggle for emancipation was his concern, stressing that he is not afraid to die for the sake of the people.

He pointed out that it is the duty of government to protect lives and properties of citizens and commended his well-wishers and supporters, urging them not to give up on one Nigeria.

His wife, Margaret, appreciated all who stood by them, saying her husband is “a good man who stands with the people.–Vanguard