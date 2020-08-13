By Okafor Ofiebor

Governor Douye Diri has sent the names of 24 Commissioner-nominees to the Bayelsa House of Assembly for confirmation.

About six loyalists of the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson allegedly made the list of Commissioner-nominees out of the 24 names.

The cabinet list is coming exactly six months after Diri was sworn in as governor following the Supreme Court’s verdict which disqualified the governor-elect, David Lyon.





According to the list forwarded to the State House of Assembly and read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the House, Mr Owudogu Kozigena, the Commissioner nominees are expected to appear before the House on Tuesday 18 August, 2020 for screening.

In the summary, three of the nominees are from Brass Local Government Area; three from Ekeremor LGA; two from Diri’s LGA of Kolokuma/Opokuma and three from Nembe LGA; three from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia LGA.

Also, three persons are nominated from former Governor Seriake Dickson’s council of Sagbama; four people nominated from Southern Ijaw LGA and three persons from Yenagoa LGA.

Expectedly,the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has commended Governor Duoye Diri for consulting widely before forwarding 24 Commissioner nominees the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Chief Dickson spoke while reacting to the list of commissioner-nominees forwarded to the House of Assembly on Tuesday by Governor Diri for legislative approval in a statement by his Media Advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei.

The former Governor commendation just as political observers of Bayelsa politics claim that at least Six of his notable loyalists made the list.

Dickson commended party faithfuls and stakeholders for their support and show of understanding during the various consultative meetings that preceded the emergence of the list of commissioner nominees.

The former Governor pleaded with the stakeholders to exercise more understanding and patient with the governor on the first set of cabinet appointments made so far.

Names of Nominees

BRASS LG

* Miss Preye Boderick

* Mr Esau Andrew

* Dr Ibiene Jones

EKEREMOR LG

* Chief Thompson Amule

* Miss Grace Ikiotenne

* Mr Stanley Braboke

KOLOKUMA/OPOKUMA LG

* Surv. Moses Teibowei

* Hon. Iselema Gbaranbiri

NEMBE LG

* Chief David Alagoa

* Mr Dambo Birigha SAN

* Dr. Iti Orugbani

OGBIA LG

* Dr. Promise Ekio

* Mr Otokito O. Federal

* Miss Faith Orubo Opuene

SAGBAMA LG

* Mr Obosi B. Churson

* Mr Sinkumo Ekisah

* Mr Maxwell Ebibai

SOUTHERN IJAW LG

* Engr Ampoebide Alamieyeseigha

* Mr Rex Flint George

* Hon. Baraladei Daniel Igali

* Mr Ebitein Tonyon

YENAGOA LG

* Dr. Igwele Pabara Newton

* Mr Ayebaina Duba

* Hon. Emelah Gentle