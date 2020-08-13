Afropop, RnB and reggae singer-songwriter Seyi Shay has a new look. Switching from her usual weaves, the 34 year old completely cut her hair and dyed it blonde.

Seyi who studied music at a local UK college and went on to study business management at the University of East London, started performing at the age of 6 and she also joined her secondary school choir.

Taking to social media to share the picture, she wrote this caption ‘I’m here to say Hi🍿

#seyishay #tuale #biggirl’





Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, professionally known as Seyi Shay, is a Nigerian-based singer, born and raised in Tottenham, London, England, to Nigerian parents, a mother from Northern Nigeria and a dad who is a native of Ife.

She also has two elder brothers and an elder sister who were all raised by their single mother. The recording artiste started visiting Nigeria when she was two years old, and attended the Command High School Maryland, Lagos. She later went back to London to complete her undergraduate studies.

Shay’s interest in music was influenced by members of her family.