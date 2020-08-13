By Joy Odigie

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo governorship election has been honoured with the traditional title of `Itsemakhona’ of the Sacred Auchi Kingdom in Edo state.

The Otaru of Auchi, HRH Haliru Momoh Ikelebe the 111, conferred the title on Ize-Iyamu, who was on a visit to his palace on Wednesday night, after selling his manifesto to the people of Auchi, in the Etsako-West Council of the state.

`Itsemakhona’ title of the Auchi Sacred kingdom, means “This is our own”.





HRH Momoh, who is also the vice-chairman of the Edo Council of traditional rulers, said the kingdom was proud of Ize-Iyamu.

He said the conferment was hinged on the recipient’s love for the people, his high level of respect for the traditional institution and his track record of performance when he served in different capacities in government.

Speaking about his new title, Ize-Iyamu appreciated the Otaru for the honour bestowed on him.

Ize-Iyamu, who was elated by his new title, said the act had added a boost to his campaign.

He described the Otaru as a forward-thinking ruler whose love for his people could not be measured.

Ize-Iyamu, however, said that the state government had not really tapped into the solid minerals deposit in the area and had failed to tackle the erosion problem ravaging the community.

“My promise to you is that if elected as governor I will fight insecurity, halt and reverse the dwindling fortunes of the youths and women by setting them in the right direction.”

The APC deputy governorship candidate, Mr Gani Audu and the immediate-past National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, were among top party faithful who witnessed the occasion.

NAN