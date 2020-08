Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, and his wife Julie have shared the first photo of their newborn son.

The couple welcomed the child on August 7 and named him Isa Ahmed Musa.

Sharing an adorable photo of the cute boy, the 27-year-old footballer wrote:

‘Today is a special day for me as my son will be named. Isa Ahmed Musa. I pray that your name will only be called in places of honour.





You will be a solution to your generation and the first amongst your peers. I love you so much.’