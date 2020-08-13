Gaaga Muzik singer-songwriter Acetune and award winning label front-liner Larry Gaaga join forces on his latest video entitled “Closer“.
“Closer” is one of the singles off Larry Gaaga’s 6-track EP tagged “Love Zone“.
