The Defense and Security Forces of Mozambique (FDS) announced that 59 terrorists were killed over the past week in the country’s northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the Joint Command of the FDS in a statement, the terrorists were trying to occupy the district of Mocimboa da Praia for a week, and they infiltrated the communities before attacking local villages.

“In the course of actions to defend populations against terrorist actions, the Defense and Security Forces have achieved various operational results, highlighting 59 human casualties from the terrorists, and the destruction of six camps and means used by terrorists,” the statement said.

The FDS reiterated in the statement its commitment to restoring public order and security in the area, adding their counter-offensive operations have been carried out to neutralize those terrorists who use the population as a shield in the affected regions.





“We call for the collaboration of everyone to report the existence or strange movement (of armed men) in any part of the national territory,” it said.