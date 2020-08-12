By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian vlogger and Radio girl Toke Makinwa shatters the table where everyone is sitting and acting like they already have their lives figured out.

Makinwa stated that packaging is good but when you need help, quit pretending like your life is fine, when you can actually just ask for help.

A lot of people have missed those who can change their lives, just because they couldn’t open their mouths to strategically put in a word for themselves she revealed.





Check on her weekly vlog here, dubbed ‘Packaging Gone Wrong’