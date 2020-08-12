The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the governing council of the institution.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Ogundipe’s removal was announced during meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja today.

Seven members voted for the removal of Ogundipe while four voted against. One of the members voted that he should rather be placed on suspension.

In attendance were at least 11 council members, the VC included, majority of whom voted for the removal of Mr Ogundipe.

Mr Ogundipe was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

Mikhail Mumuni, the media adviser to the chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, confirmed the development to pressmen.

The conflict between the university’s governing council and the management escalated in March when its week-long 2020 convocation was abruptly cancelled just before it started.

The cancellation, which was ordered by the NUC, Nigerian universities’ regulatory body, was in response to a directive by the education minister, Adamu Adamu.

Mr Adamu gave the directive in response to a letter written to the vice-chancellor by the council chairman, accusing Mr Ogundipe of failing to share important details about the ceremony with the council.

The exchanges between the two officials were condemned by relevant stakeholders, including graduands, parents, the alumni, and staff.

Fresh plans were still being made to reconvene the ceremony when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived to further keep the annual programme in abeyance.