U.S President Donald Trump has again expressed his doubts about Joe Biden’s capability in negotiating with China.

Few hours after Biden announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Trump said the country will be overrun by China if Biden is voted president.

“China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump. If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States.

”You’re going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth”, Trump said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.





Trump stressed his own achievements in opposing China, saying they had their worst years with him in the White House because he unleashed numerous tariffs on their economy.

He argued that the U.S profited greatly from his policy towards Beijing. The president also noted that he even had a “better than good” relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

This is not the first time Trump has lambasted Biden over the latter’s alleged inability to stand up to China. During a 15 July speech that was supposed to be devoted to China and its adoption of the national security law in Hong Kong, Trump went off-topic, going on the offensive against the Democratic candidate instead.

“Joe Biden and President Obama freely allowed China to pillage our factories, plunder our communities, and steal our most precious secrets”, he said.