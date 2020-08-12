Tottenham on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Denmark international underwent his medicals at the club’s training ground on Monday.
He penned a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho’s side for a fee of £20million.
Hojbjerg will wear the No 5 shirt vacated by Jan Vertonghen who left the club at the end of the season.
After completing his move, Hojbjerg told Tottenham’s official website: ‘What was very important to me is I wanted to play in a club where I could see myself for many years. Tottenham was the one. I’m very proud, very happy, excited.
‘I think there’s a fantastic future ahead for the Club and I wanted so much to be a part of that.’
He also bade his former club goodbye via Twitter.
For 4 years at @southamptonfc I felt the love from the players, staff, club & fans.
I did all I could to return that love to every single one of you.
Thank you and good luck.
PEH23 pic.twitter.com/1aAgFuwfGo
— Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) August 11, 2020
