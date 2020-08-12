By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari in celebration of the International Youth Day, urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the N75billion investment fund.

This was disclosed on his official Twitter page @MBuhari.

He wrote; ”We recently established a 75 billion Naira Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), as part of our commitment to creating opportunities for the youth of Nigeria.





”On this occasion of International Youth Day, I urge all our young people to take advantage of these opportunities”.

