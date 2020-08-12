By Jennifer Okundia

Media personality and show host Stephanie Coker and her hubby Olumide Aderinokun are celebrating 3 beautiful years of marriage and forever to go.

The 31 year old who married her husband in 2016, share a lovely baby girl with Olumide. The Nigerian on-air personality and presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV became known after featuring in the popular Nigerian TV Series Tinsel as ‘Feke.’

‘Marriage is a blessing, but it’s also not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of understanding and I am so blessed to be with my soulmate.





3 years ago we lit up Mykonos and promised each other a lifetime of love, support and understanding. I would choose you over and over again @daderinokun

For every failed marriage, there are a million fairy tale endings. Here’s to eternity my lover and best friend. Happy anniversary Lumi!❤️🎉🙏🏾🥰

P.S @daderinokun it’s not 97 years left, you are in bondage with me in your next life 😂❤️

#weddinganniversary #Bestfriends #Somykonos17’ Stephanie said in a statement.