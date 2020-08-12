Nigerian movie actress, entrepreneur, director and producer, popular for her Yoruba and English-language films Ayo Adesanya turned 51 recently.

Adesanya who hails from Ijagun, Ijebu, Ogun State southwestern Nigeria, attended St. Annes school Ibadan, and later proceeded to the University of Ibadan where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Mass communication.

Ayo started acting in 1996 after completing the National Youth Service Scheme. Her television debut was on Tunji Bamishigbin’s soap opera titled Palace.





She later joined the Yoruba-language film industry, although she also appears in English-language films.

Sharing photos on social media, she penned the message: Its my day yooooo…..and it gladden my heart ..thank you Lord

She has a son with ex husband Goriola Hassan.