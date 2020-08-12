Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child together, according to The Sun.

The chart-topping singer, 29, and Cherry, 27, who first met at school, are said to be weeks away from becoming parents.

Reports said the pregnancy was kept quiet during the global COVID-19 lockdown.

‘Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key”, The Sun reported quoting a source close to the couple.





‘Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

‘They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.

“It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”