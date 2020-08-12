Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have secretly moved out of Los Angeles after buying a private mansion in Santa Barbara, 95 miles away.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at their new Santa Barbara pad since early July after moving out of the Beverly Hills mansion owned by movie producer Tyler Perry.

The couple reportedly plan to settle in the area and put down lasting roots for themselves and young son Archie – having quit the Royal Family and left the UK in March.

A source told PageSix : “Harry and Meghan have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July.





“They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves.

“This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK.

The source added the Sussexes never intended to remain in LA, but saw it as a good place to touch base when arriving in the US as Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland lives there.