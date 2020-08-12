Ex-President Barack Obama has hailed Joe Biden’s choice of Senator Kamala Harris as a running mate in this year’s United States Presidential Election, saying “Joe Biden nailed this decision”.

Biden named Harris, a high-profile black senator from California, as his vice-presidential choice on Tuesday.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden, 77, said on Twitter.

“I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”





Harris, whose parents were immigrants to the United States – her father from Jamaica, her mother from India, was the first black woman elected as California’s attorney general, and only the second black woman, and the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

Commenting on his former vice-president’s choice, Obama wrote on social media on Tuesday night, “Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes.

“When you’re in the Oval Office, weighing the toughest issues, and the choice you make will affect the lives and livelihoods of the entire country – you need someone with you who’s got the judgment and the character to make the right call. Someone whose focus goes beyond self-interest to consider the lives and prospects of others.

“Joe Biden nailed this decision. By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.

“I’ve known Senator Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake.

“Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here.

“It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be more thrilled for Kamala, Doug, Cole, and Ella. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.”