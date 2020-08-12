By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian Afropop recording artiste, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, better known as Humblesmith, has been sued by his record label, Ntyze Entertainment, over breach of contract.

The Osinachi crooner had on Tuesday announced his exit from the label, saying the label to live up to its responsibility as stated in their contract.

He wrote, “After so much consideration and back and forth, I have decided to come to the public to announce that I have parted ways with Ntyze Entertainment.





“I am putting this out for public notice that you should conduct all future businesses and dealings with my new management (link in my bio). I wish Ntyze well and thank them for the years of working together. Thank you and God bless,” he announced via his Instagram.

However, the label’s lawyer, Barrister Keshi Elvis, said Humblesmith’s contract with the record company is yet to expire, therefore, anyone who does any form of business with him does so at his/her/their own peril.

“Pending the determination of the suit, anyone, corporate or individual that engages, transacts and or contract Mr Ijemba Ekenedirichukwu (Humblesmith) to perform does so at their detriment as such act may be caught up in a legal web”, the statement reads in part.

Below is the suit.