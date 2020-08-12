Music artiste, Kelvin Boj is out with an album titled ‘Man On A Mission.’ Off the project, his single ‘Whip It Up’ features American Hip-Hop act ‘Gucci Mane.’
‘Whip It Up’ is the second track off the album. The video was created by the highly creative Pixel Graphx.
Check on the lyrics:
The fast life fast cars we’re in motion
Rumplesteltskin with the potion
Don’t trade your life in these streets its an ocean
You gon’ shoot or get shot in the commotion
Wrap the bricks real good
Send them in a Camry
Ask them niggas in Birmingham bout me
Pull me over in Carrington
And I was sweating bullets
No Matter what happens
What do you think?