Music artiste, Kelvin Boj is out with an album titled ‘Man On A Mission.’ Off the project, his single ‘Whip It Up’ features American Hip-Hop act ‘Gucci Mane.’

‘Whip It Up’ is the second track off the album. The video was created by the highly creative Pixel Graphx.

Check on the lyrics:





The fast life fast cars we’re in motion

Rumplesteltskin with the potion

Don’t trade your life in these streets its an ocean

You gon’ shoot or get shot in the commotion

Wrap the bricks real good

Send them in a Camry

Ask them niggas in Birmingham bout me

Pull me over in Carrington

And I was sweating bullets

No Matter what happens