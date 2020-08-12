British-Ghanaian disc jockey, record producer, and musician Juls comes out with the visuals to his latest track entitled “Blessed“ featuring Algerian singer Miraa May and UK’s Donae’o.

In a statement about the song, Jules penned the caption:

“🎥 for my new record “Blessed” is out now! Featuring my favourite @miraa_may and the incredible @donaeo directed by my g @mrmtmmg massive thanks to the crew @folaabatandop on DOP Ethan Lodge and @steadijayy special thanks to @wvrsofficial__ @ayyskates @skatewithsis“

The Story was written and created by Juls and video directed by Mr MTMMG.



