Senator Kamala Harris said she was honoured to join former Vice-President Joe Biden as his running mate in 3 November election.

In a tweet that is on fire, she said Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for Americans.

“And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals.

“I’m honoured to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief”, she wrote.





Kamala was among seven women that made Biden’s list of potential vice-presidential nominees.

On the list was also Susan Rice, former national security adviser, Stacey Abrams, mayor of Atlanta, Representatives Val Demings and Karen Bass.

Other women considered were Senator Tammy Duckworth, from Illinois, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senator Elizabeth Warren, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Kamala Harris emerged the favourite, even of pundits.

Kamala Devi Harris, at 55, is the first African-American and and also Asian American to be picked as a running mate.

She is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian parents.

She is a battle-tested former presidential candidate and ex-prosecutor who has shown an ability to go on the attack – a valued asset for a running mate.

A first-term senator from California, she has already been heavily vetted by the media and rival campaigns. Harris endorsed Biden after dropping out of the race.

Kamala Harris was born 20 October 1964. She is the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the United States Senate.

Born in Oakland, California, Harris is a graduate of Howard University and University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office before being recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later the City Attorney of San Francisco’s office.

In 2003, she was elected the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco, serving until 2011.