By Joy Odigie

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo 2020 Governorship election has taken his campaign to all the councils in Etsako.

The APC candidate rolled out the developmental plans contained in his SIMPLE Agenda to the people in Etsako West and Etsako Central Local Government councils of the state.

Speaking at Ugbekpe-Ekperi and Auchi in Etsako West and Etsako central councils, respectively, Ize-Iyamu applauded the people for their warm reception.





The campaign also reached Agenebode, in Etsako East.

Ize-Iyamu promised that his government would be different from the present administration of the state in terms of performance.

The governorship candidate pledged to pursue his SIMPLE Agenda to build on the legacies of the former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu also promised to provide jobs for Edo youths and empower women with micro credit to boost their businesses.

He added that he would provide lasting solution to the flood and security problems in the councils.



At Ekperi, Adams Oshiomhole who was on the campaign train, recalled some of his achievements in the Local Government Area such as the road linking Ekperi to Anegbette.

He said he had promised four years ago that Gov. Godwin Obaseki, now of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would construct more roads in the spirit of continuity.

He said Obaseki failed to do so.

At Auchi, Oshiomhole told the people that the APC choice of Ize-Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu as running mate was a better choice for Edo people.

“We can restore good governance and not use propaganda to deceive the people,” Oshiomole said.