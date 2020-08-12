By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy Eke has replied Big Brother Naija fans who have been asking her to endorse a contestant in the ongoing reality TV show.

In a live video on Instagram, Mercy said she was busy with her life, business, and other things and people should stop pestering her to pick a favourite housemate.

According to her, the reality TV show is just a game and people should move on with their lives.





“I’m too busy doing things I love, I’m too busy enjoying myself, I’m too busy getting my things done to stay at home like you and do whatever you like. And you can’t force them on me.

I still don’t know these people, I still don’t know them, so when I have time, I’ll do what I want to do… but don’t try to force me, don’t try to make me see…You can’t force me to like you,” she said.

Mercy says she is “too busy to stay at home like you” and be watching Big Brother. The beautiful thing about this rant is she won the game and now realised the show is a waste of time and the audience are unserious people with nothing to keep them busy 😂 This thing pain me sha pic.twitter.com/5NENFlCZ6O — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) August 12, 2020

Many celebrities have declared support for various contestants of the ongoing show.

Mercy also known as Lambo and Queen of Highlights was crowned winner of the reality show on October 6, 2019, after 99 days in the house.