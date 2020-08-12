By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to quit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, if the National Working Committee, NWC, removes the party structures in Cross River State from Governor Ben Ayade.

According to Fani-Kayode, It would be a big mistake for the National Working Committee of the PDP to take the party structures in Cross River away from Ben Ayade and hand them over to anyone else.

“If this is done and Ayade leaves the party, be rest assured that many of us will leave with him.





“You cannot and must not undermine a sitting Governor or attempt to humiliate him in his own state and before his people.

“Some of those that are advocating and behind this nonsense would never allow it to happen in their own states. A word is enough for the wise,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added that no one, no matter how big or powerful, should think that they owned the PDP.

“If there is any attempt to undermine Ayade, it will spark off a crisis in the party that will split it right down the middle and the consequences will not be limited to Cross Rivers state,” he warned.