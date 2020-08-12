By Taiwo Okanlawon

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has insisted that he remains the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

This is coming after Ogundipe’s removal was announced during the meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja today.

Seven members voted for the removal of Ogundipe while four voted against. One of the members voted that he should rather be placed on suspension.





The meeting was presided over by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

However, Ogundipe in a statement on hours later countered announcement by the registrar and secretary to the governing council Oladejo Azeez,saying the news of his removal was “untrue”.

“The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of Unilag and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor of Unilag, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains Unilag’s Vice Chancellor.”

Ogundipe was accused of gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office.