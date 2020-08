Coming after dropping his ‘Eli’ video that’s still getting wide acceptance from fans, Fireboy DML is out with another video titled “Tattoo.”

The YBNL star recently collaborated with rapper Reminisce on his “Ogaranya” as well as “Wickedest Wyne” with Cracker Mallo.

Set to release his sophomore album “Apollo“, on the 20th of August 2020, Fireboy DML is one of the artists featured on DJ Cuppy’s upcoming album ”Original Copy.”