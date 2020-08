The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been given an additional N8.5billion by the Federal Government.

The fund was approved on Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire had presented a memorandum on behalf of NCDC to the council.

The fund is meant for the procurement of items in various quantities for conducting of COVID-19 in the country.





President Buhari in March approved N5billion for the agency.

The new funding takes the agency’s extra-budgetary allocation to N13.5billion.