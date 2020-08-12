Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B Joshua has opened up on his purported prediction of winner of the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Joshua described the stories being peddled about by some online news platforms that he predicted the winner of the September 19 poll, as fake news.

“Our attention has been drawn to several articles circulating on the Internet within Nigeria claiming that Prophet TB Joshua has given a prophecy regarding the upcoming governorship elections in Edo State, Nigeria. This story is entirely false!

“Prophet TB Joshua has not given any prophecy regarding this. Remember, the Bible says in John 8:44 that Satan is ‘the father of lies’. Don’t listen to the father of lies, the sons of lies and the daughters of lies.





“Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that and come to a hasty conclusion. God requires that we find out the truth from Him first and hold fast to that which is true, as the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:21.

“Emmanuel TV is the only official mouthpiece of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN). If you didn’t hear it on Emmanuel TV, please disregard it,” a statement on T.B Joshua’s twitter handle quoted the prophet as saying.